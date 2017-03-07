Canada reopens its Juba embassy

The Canadian ambassador to South Sudan says their embassy has reopened, months after closure over security concerns.

Ambassador Alan Hamson says he is “pleased to announce the reopening”.

Canada closed its embassy in Juba in July last year, after the outbreak of the violence in the capital.

On the official website, the embassy says it represents the interests of Canada in Juba.

It says the Canadian High Commission in Nairobi retained the primary responsibility for Canadian citizens in need of assistance.

After more than six months of closure, Amb Alan Hamson announced the reopening on Twitter on Monday.

But the official web page maintains an advice against all travel to South Sudan.

Canada says it confirmed South Sudan as a country of focus for the international development efforts.

The embassy says Canada’s engagement in South Sudan focuses on helping set the conditions for long-term peace, stability, and prosperity.