Cambodia warns SS peacekeepers against misconduct

The Cambodian government has cautioned its peacekeepers against violating South Sudanese laws and culture while serving in the country.

Last week, Southeast Asian nation dispatched about 119 peacekeepers to South Sudan to help in the infrastructure and health sectors.

The peacekeepers include; airport engineers, Deminers and military medics.

According to a Cambodia-based website, the troops will be in South Sudan for a one-year mission.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces told his troops to abide by the UN rules of engagement, South Sudan’s laws and way of life once deployed.

“It’s necessary to create good relations with the host countries and [its] people. Respect their traditions and custom,” said Pol Saroeun.

Earlier, UN troops deployed in Wau were accused of sexual exploitation after complaints, alleging that members of the Ghanaian Formed Police Unit were engaged in sexual activity with women living at the POC site.

Since 2006, Cambodia government says it has sent 5,257 troops, including 236 females, to Sudan, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Chad, Syria, Lebanon, and Mali under the UN peacekeeping mission.