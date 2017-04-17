Calm returns to Raja

The Minister of Information in Lol state says calm has returned to Raja town following an attack in the area by anti-government forces over the weekend.

Earlier Omar Ishak said the town was deserted during clashes between government forces and an armed opposition group last Friday.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday, Mr. Ishaak said some civilians who fled the town during the attack are now returning their homes.

Omar Ishaak said that the state government is now working with traders on ways to reopen the market.

“The situation is stable. There is no any [more] clash. The situation is generally clam,” he said.

“Now we are planning and making some arrangements to open the markets,” he added.