Calm returns in Lobonok after recent fighting

The commissioner of Lobonok County in Jubek State says calm has returned in the area after armed groups clashed there last Sunday.

Three people died during the fighting which reportedly occurred between the National Salvation Front and the South Sudan People’s Defense forces.

Among those killed, is the headmaster of Yapa Primary school, Marino Tombe.

According to Gworit Kose Lado “the situation is now normal,” saying “the army has reached into the area called Karpeta and they are now together with the civilians.”