UN calls on the international community to protect journalists

The UN Secretary-General is calling on governments and the international community to protect journalists and create the conditions they need to do their work.

Antonio Guterres made this appeal in his message to mark the International Day to end impunity for crimes against Journalists which is commemorated annually on the 2nd of November.

The day draws attention to the low global conviction rate for violent crimes against journalists and media workers, estimated at only one in every ten cases.

“On this day, I pay tribute to journalists who do their jobs every day despite intimidation and threats. Their work – and that of their fallen colleagues — reminds us that truth never dies,” the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has said.

According to the UN, this year alone, at least 88 journalists have been killed globally and nine out of ten cases are unresolved, with no one held accountable.

“This year alone, at least 88 journalists have been killed. Many thousands more have been attacked, harassed, detained or imprisoned on spurious charges, without due process. This is outrageous,” he added.

In South Sudan, the 2017 Global Impunity Index indicated that 5 Journalists were killed in the past decade and their murders remained unsolved.

In his message, the UN Chief said he is deeply troubled by the growing number of attacks and the culture of impunity against Journalists.

“When journalists are targeted, societies as a whole pay a price. I am deeply troubled by the growing number of attacks and the culture of impunity.”

He called on every individual across the world to stand up for journalists, for truth, and for justice.”

“Neither must our commitment to the fundamental right to freedom of expression. Reporting is not a crime. Together, let us stand up for journalists, for truth, and for justice.”

The UN Chief said that thousands of journalists have so far lost their lives.

“In just over a decade, more than a thousand journalists have been killed while carrying out their indispensable work. Nine out of ten cases are unresolved, with no one held accountable.”

He said female journalists suffer the most.

“Female journalists are often at greater risk of being targeted not only for their reporting but also because of their gender, including through the threat of sexual violence.”

Guterres called on government and the international community to protect journalists.

“I call on governments and the international community to protect journalists and create the conditions they need to do their work.”

The Director-General of UNESCO – Ms. Audrey Azoulay, in her message further said it is a collective responsibility to ensure that crimes against journalists do not go unpunished and journalists work in safe conditions which allow a free and pluralistic press to flourish.

She earlier announced that UNESCO will be launching the #TruthNeverDies campaign today, to increase public awareness of the issue of impunity for crimes against journalists.