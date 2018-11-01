US calls for effective security arrangements for Juba

The US Embassy has urged signatories to the agreement including regional leaders to take key steps to ensure effective security arrangements for Juba.

It said this would to allow all parties to return safely and take part in governance.

“We urge the parties and regional leaders to carefully consider and work to finalize effective security arrangements for Juba in order to allow safe return of all parties to Juba to participate in governance,”Jonathan Cebra – the Public Affairs Officer at the Embassy read out a statement on Thursday.

The Embassy also called for a full and expeditious implementation of the Ceassation of hostilities arrangements and the revitalized peace agreement the parties signed in December 2017 and September 2018 respectively.

“Key steps are needed immediately including an end to all fighting everywhere, the release of all political detainees and prisoners of war including those held by national security service and the removal of all impediments to full and unfettered humanitarian access,” Mr Jonathan stated.

On Wednesday, President Salva Kiir told thousands of people who gathered to celebrate the peace day in Juba that the leaders were committed to build durable peace in the country.

President Kiir also apologized on behalf of the parties to South Sudanese citizens for the suffering the leaders have inflicted on them.

Cebra said honouring the agreement will win trust of the donors and also build confidence among South Sudanese.

“Honouring this commitment is crucial to building confidence and demonstrating political will to the other parties, the South Sudanese people and international donors,” he added

Earlier, the United States – and its TROIKA partners pledged to support the implementation of the peace agreement if only the parties demonstrated their commitment to implement the accord.