Call rates to increase next month

The Communication Authority said the government is now implementing the recent 5% increase on telecommunication services.

Dr Ladu Wani – the Director General of the authority – said this resulted from the enactment of the Financial Act 2017/2018 which has increased excise duties or sales’ tax from 10% to 15%.

He said the changes will be effective from February 1, 2018.

Dr Wani added that the telecommunications service providers are collecting these taxes on behalf of the government.

“When you are calling with one pound, out of that one pound, you have got 10 piasters that goes to the Ministry of Finance. So now instead of 10 piasters it is going to be 15 piasters,” he said.

“That is a normal procedure everywhere in the world.”

Other excise tax rate changes introduced in the Law include Air transport services – reduced from 20 to 15 percent and Insurance services – increased from 5 to 7 percent.