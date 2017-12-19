CAF shortlists players for awards

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced its final shortlists for its 2017 awards.

A Caf emergency committee meeting decided that the Africa-based player of the Year and referee categories should be removed.

No reasons were given for the decisions after 10 footballers and six referees had been shortlisted last month for the awards.

Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are joined by Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the three-man list.

Egypt’s Salah has already won the 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year award, while Gabon’s Aubameyang won the Caf award in 2015.

The list was cut from 11 nominees that Caf announced in November.

Last year’s winner Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Leicester City missed out on the original list of nominees.

Caf also released the shortlists for several of its other award categories, which will be handed out on 4 January in Accra, Ghana.