CAF President meets S. Sudan Football Ass. in Cairo

South Sudan Football Association delegation met with Confederation of African Football President Ahmad Ahmad in Cairo.

The delegation led by the South Sudan Football Association, President Francis Amin.

Francis Amin replaced Chabur Goc Alei mid this year – ending a protracted leadership wrangle at SSFA.

According to CAF website, Mr. Amin pledged to work closely with the new Caf administration for better relations.

On his part, the head of South Sudanese Football Association took the opportunity to invite Ahmad to Juba.

The website said that the two football officials discussed various developmental plans among them improvement of football administration in the country.

Ahmad pledged to support the Juba-based administration.

Ahmad replaced Issa Hayatou’s nearly three-decade rule in March this year, as the Confederation of African Football President.

SSFA is the youngest member of CAF having joined in 2012 following the country’s breakaway from the main Sudan.