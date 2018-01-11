CAF to pay international referees directly

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) will take over payment of all referees officiating games on behalf of African football’s ruling body in a bid to stamp out corruption.

CAF rules previously stated that host associations should pay such costs.

“The decision reduces the financial burden on national associations,” Caf said in a statement.

“(It) also eliminates an ethical challenge because it removes the suspicion perceived between national associations and the referees.”

“This historic decision is a materialisation of (an election) campaign promise by the Caf president.”

It is the second time in a month that Caf has taken action to minimise the threat of corruption in refereeing, after it removed the Best Referee in Africa award in December.

Caf president Ahmad said that award was scrapped over fears it could ‘breed corruption.’

The ruling was approved at a Caf meeting on Wednesday in Morocco, where the African Nations Championships (Chan) begins on Saturday.