Cabinet allocates 9m ssp to HR Office to probe UN abuses

The Council of Ministers has approved nearly 9 million South Sudanese Pound for the Human Rights Commission to investigate

all the reports of human rights abuses and violations by UNMISS, the minister of Information has said.

Michael Makuei Lueth told reporters after the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday that the budget is to facilitate the movement of human rights commission.

“The budget will enable the Human Rights Commission to investigate into the alleged atrocities and human rights violations by the UNMISS forces in the POCs.”

The minister added that there are reports of human rights violations allegedly committed in UN civilians Protection camps peacekeepers in Wau, Malakal, Bor, and Bentiu.

“The Council of Ministers approved the budget which is the sum of 8 million 9 hundred, 12 thousand and 5 hundred pounds, for investigation of all these atrocities, all these reports in Wau, Malakal, Bor, and Bentiu.”

In February 2018, the UN mission revealed an allegation of sexual exploitation involving police personnel belonging to a Ghanaian Police Unit serving with UNMISS at the Wau Protection of Civilians site.

Following this, the entire unit of 46 police officers was withdrawn from duty within the POC site and moved to Juba as a precautionary measure while an investigation was carried out.

According to UNMISS, the Office of Internal Oversight Services has finalized its investigation into the allegation of sexual exploitation and established that eight members of the Police Unit were involved in transactional sex.

The 46 police officers were flown to their home country.

This week, UNMISS stated in a statement that one of its peacekeepers shot dead two South Sudanese civilians at its base along Juba-Yei road.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Monday, the mission said it has convened a review team comprised of representatives from UNMISS force, police and security services to investigate into the matter.