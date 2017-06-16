National Dialogue committee calls for release of all political detainees

The Steering Committee of the national dialogue has called for the release of all political detainees.

The head of the Communication Unit, Alfred Taban Logune says the committee made the call during the weekly meeting yesterday.

The call comes more than a month after the President released some political detainees, including a journalist, after the National Prayer Day in April.

Mr. Alfred says the steering committee members resolved to visit the detention centers to ensure that those who might still be under detention are freed.

“We are serious that steps are taken to make a conducive environment for the dialogue. And one of those is the release of all political detainees and journalists. But what I know there is no journalist in detention,” he said.

“Maybe not all of them area released but the committee also discussed that we may have to visit some of the detention centers and see if there are still political detainees in prison,” said Alfred.

Mr. Alfred says he will resign from the steering committee if authority arrested any journalist.

“If I hear that a journalist is arrested I will resign from the committee,” Alfred said.

On the 34th SPLA anniversary in May, President Salva also announced that he would release those jailed for political reasons.

The President said the release was in the spirit of the National Dialogue.