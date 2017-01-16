Busoga denies losing license

The Administration of Busoga University has dismissed that the government of Uganda has withdrawn its licenses over a lack of proper admission procedures.

Last year, the East African newspaper reported that the university had graduated more than 1,000 South Sudan students without meeting the right academic requirements.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio from its affiliate in Juba, the University says it has not received any notification about the withdrawal of their licenses.

James Ajuong Arou, Director of Administration and Finance in Star International University College, which is affiliated to Busoga University, told Eye Radio this morning the license has not been withdrawn.

“It is a lie. There is no any fake certificate issued by Busoga University,” Mr Ajuong rejected the allegation.

“And then I want also to clarify on the number graduates. It is not 1000, it is 136 South Sudanese.”

According to the report, the students, mostly generals, were transferred from Star University College in Juba to Busoga University in July 2016, and by end of September the same year, the university had them on the list of graduands to be awarded various academic qualifications.

“They are not all Generals like the way they put it. They want to make the matter look attractive but it is a total lie,” he added.