Business tycoon, Francis Amin elected President of SSFA

The South Sudan Football Association elective general assembly has elected Francis Amin Michael as the new president of the association.

Francis Amin defeated other candidates for the seat; Lual Maluk Lual and Arop Aguer Joh by winning 22 votes out of 34 delegates that participated in the exercise, to become the second President of the association since its establishment.

The election that was held on Thursday in Juba, marked the end of a FIFA road map to resolve the power struggle within the association, that was marred by allegations of corruption, mismanagement and counter-accusations between senior association officials and former president, Chabur Goc.

Speaking after his election, Amin promised to work for the development of football in South Sudan.

“I will work with an open heart with all the sports family, those who voted for me and those who didn’t vote for me. I will work with all those who are willing to share football ideas. I want to thank my friends Lual and Arop who had the same vision for football in the country and I will always welcome them to SSFA,” Amin said.

In the other positions, Benasio Amum was elected as the Vice President of the Association.

Abdurrahman Rajab was elected as chairman of Coaches, while Atem Atem Abu Nar was elected as head of referees and Marina Christopher as the women representative.

The election was monitored by officials from World soccer governing body FIFA and CAF.