Buma youth intellectuals not helful, despite peace dialogues –State Speaker

Youth intellectual dialogues are not workable in Buma state because the youth don’t listen to the leaders, according to the State Legislatively Assembly Speaker.

Hon. Jodi Jonglei told the area youth during the opening of a two-day intellectual youth-led peace dialogue on Thursday.

The young intellectuals and leaders are discussing issues in regards to child abduction and cattle raiding in Boma and Jonglei states.

The dialogue to seek peace in the region is organized by the Christian Agency for peace and Development.

Hon. Jodi Jonglei expressed pessimism towards the initiative

“I think this initiative can work in Jonglei state only because for example if youth wants to attack a certain place, they are easily known by many people.”

But for the case of Buma he said: “When they [Buma cattle raiders] want to attack, we are not always aware, we only hear after they have attacked either Jonglei or Bieh state.”

Besides, Hon. Jodi Jonglei said real dialogue is only achievable when youth from the cattle camps are involved because they are the main drivers of the criminal acts.

“Those who go to attack the neighboring states are only from cattle camps.”

On the 24th of May 2017, Jonglei and Buma states signed an agreement to end hostilities between the youth.

The agreement stipulates that all forms of violence shall end on the day of the signing of the agreement.

It also says that all abducted children, women, and cattle raided shall be returned to their rightful owners.