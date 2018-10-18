Buma state: Over 3,000 IDPs need urgent help

Authorities in Buma state say over 3,000 vulnerable people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance in Labarap County.

The group – which mainly comprises of women and children – was displaced in a fighting related to cattle in the area late last month.

Twelve people wounded and 12 children abducted.

In a phone interview with Eye Radio on Wednesday, Beko Konyi, the state minister of mining said the IDPs lack food, shelter and medicines.

“The situation is devastating because there is no food, their belongings have been taken and their houses have been burned down and now they are suffering.”

Mr. Kony said he took some non-government organizations to assess the situation, but so far no help has been accorded to the displaced persons.

“That’s why we are calling upon them if they can intervene urgently”

He stressed that the IDPs are using local herbs to treat themselves.