Buma governor sacks detained finance minister

Buma Governor Ismail Konyi has relieved his Minister of Finance, Joseph Lilimoi.

Mr Lilimoi is under detention since he was arrested more than a week ago at Juba airport trying to leave for Khartoum.

Buma State officials say the reason for the arrest is not clear, but media reports suggest that he was arrested for trying to run away with #70,000, which should have been declared as per customs regulation.

Mr Lilimoi was a senior official in the Pibor Administration under the Cobra Faction. He became the minister of finance in Buma after the creating of more states in 2015.

The governor relieved him in a decree Wednesday evening.