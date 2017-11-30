Buma Governor apologizes for Duk attack

The Governor of Buma has apologized to the people of Jonglei for the recent attack allegedly carried out by armed youth from his state.

On Tuesday, at least 40 people were reported dead after they were attacked in Panyang and Pajut areas.

According to Jonglei state officials, the attackers also abducted some children, burnt down homes, and drove away several heads of cattle.

The Governor of Buma, Ismail Konyi, said the attack was carried out by criminals from his state and a search will be launched to apprehend them.

“I am telling everyone that we in Buma State, by God’s will, if we can get like two or three vehicle, we will search this area,” he said.

“We will also cover our areas with awareness because the place was flooded and that is why we stopped.”

However, he says the state lack forces and means of transport for tracking the suspects.

“We don’t have anything; no vehicles, no air crafts that we can use to go to places where the criminals are which are far.”

Mr Konyi assured the people of Jonglei that those responsible for the attack will be brought to book:

“I want to tell the people of Bor sorry. We are sorry and by God’s will, we will look for those criminals.”

On Wednesday, the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, condemned the attacks, adding that the incidents would be “thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to justice”.

He called for calm and restraint.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan said it will also launch an investigation into the killings.