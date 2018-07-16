Budget tabled before parliament

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning on Monday tabled the draft budget for the 2018/2019 fiscal year before the transitional parliament.

The over 81-billion-pound budget bill focuses on clearing of arrears, including salaries and government obligations to international and regional bodies

During his presentation to the members of the Assembly on Monday morning, Minister Salvatore Garang Mabiordit said the payments will be for the peace process, security sector reform, infrastructure, education, water, health, among others.

According to the Minister, Salvatore Garang Mabiordit, the budget will be dependent mostly on oil proceeds, grants from donors, and non-oil revenue.

The budget bill was prepared under the theme: “Continue the necessary reforms to stabilize and recover our economy.”