No budget for livestock vaccination – Juba

The Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries does not have funds to

conduct vaccination of livestock in the country, says a Veterinary Officer within the ministry.

Dr. Jada Tombe Wani says there are more than 12 million heads of cattle in the country but the Ministry could not vaccinate them.

He says besides shortage of funds, animal vaccination in the country has also been interrupted by situation in the country, following the conflict that erupted in December 2013.

“The Ministry is no longer providing drugs [to the states]; but the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries allows traders and NGOs to provide drugs for the cattle keepers,” said the veterinary doctor, during an interview with Eye Radio’s Dawn Program.

Dr. Wani says the vaccination is now being carried out by humanitarian agencies, among which are; the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Food and Agriculture Organization.

In 2008, South Sudan had over 31 million heads of cattle, sheep and goats, making the country the leading nation in terms of calculated animal wealth per capita.

Botswana was formerly the leading country.