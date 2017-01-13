Britain denies new ARCISS meeting in Doha

The British Embassy in Juba has dismissed media reports that the UK and Norway have scheduled a meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha, next month to review the South Sudan peace agreement.

The Kenyan media, The East African, had reported that the round-table meeting attended by representatives of government, anti-government groups and other stakeholders.

According to the report, the main agenda was to bring back a former senior government official as a key partner in the peace talks.

However, the British Ambassador has told Eye Radio that this report is not true because it works against the interests of the UK.

“It’s a fabrication; it has nothing to do with the UK policy and I have assured the government of this, as has my Norwegian colleague,” Tim Morris stated.

He said the UK and Norway cannot act without the knowledge of the US Government, but can only act collectively as TROIKA countries.

The UK, Norway and US governments have been the main funders of the South Sudan peace talks since the war broke out in December 2013.