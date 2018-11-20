‘We shall beat Uganda’ – Bright Stars U23 coach

The national U23 coach has said his team will overcome the task ahead of them today and beat the Ugandan U23 to overturn a 1-0 lose they suffered in their first leg of the CAF competition in Kampala last Wednesday.

Simon James said his troops performed according to his tactics in the Ugandan capital, but the match denied them the chance of getting a point.

“I was so pleased with the way the team played, many people didn’t expect us to perform this way because of previous results against Uganda”.

On the last minute goal scored by the Ugandan side, the coach said the referee was to blame for that goal.

“The referee awarded a penalty which to me was not right because by that time the added time had finished.”

Earlier coach Mr Simon said they made one mistake, they got punished for it, a situation he said they want to avoid this time.

Regarding the return game on Tuesday, Mr Simon said he is confident the team will disappoint Uganda at the Juba Stadium.

“I want to promise the fans that we are ready and confident that we shall beat Uganda on Tuesday. So let the fans not lose hope because of yesterday’s result, let them come and support the boys and we promise them a win”.

The match kicks-off at 4:00 pm East African time.