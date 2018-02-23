Bright stars maintain position in FIFA ranking

Bright Stars remind at position 153rd with 148 points just like last month in the latest FIFA ranking released last week.

The ranking is attributed to the country’s luck of football activities in the last two month. The last time the National team participated in a soccer activity was when they took part in the Cecafa tournament in December 2017.

In that tournament, the national team lost two and drew one in Group B which included Uganda, Ethiopia, and Burundi.

Uganda maintained the number one spot in the East and Central Africa region with Kenya the closest in the 106th position after a one slot fall. Rwanda improved by two places to 114th with 283 points.

For finishing third at CHAN 2018, Sudan jumps up by 6 places to 118th 276 points. Ethiopia jumps up by two slots to 135th 221 points.

Burundi maintains the 143rd position with 200 points and so is Tanzania at 146th 182 points.

Djibouti stays at 187th on 64 points as the Eritrea and Somalia are the lowest ranked countries in the CECAFA region with no point earned.

At 23rd, Tunisia remains the best ranked country on the African continent with 914 points.

Senegal (27th), DR Congo (39th), Morocco (42nd), Egypt (43rd) and Cameroon (51st) complete the best ranked African countries.

The Bright Stars will next be in action in September when they take on Mali in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Juba.