Bright Stars lose to Ethiopia in Cecafa tournament

South Sudan’s Bright Stars lost 3-0 on Tuesday to Ethiopia’s national team in the Cecafa tournament.

The two goals from Abel Yalew and Abubakher Sanni made South Sudan loose to Ethiopia in their opening Group B match at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Kenya.

The result handed new coach Abdraman Rajab his first lost since taking charge of the team last month and the Bright Stars now sit bottom of Pool B with no points.

“It was a good game but we failed to take our chances,” coach Rajab said after the match.

“We played well but the players failed to take their chances and also defended poorly. We did all that we could but football is like that. We have now to improve our game against Uganda in the next game.”

The Bright Stars will next face Uganda on Sunday in their second game of the tournament.