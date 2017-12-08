Bright Stars eliminated from CECAFA senior challenge cup

South Sudan’ Bright Stars have been eliminated from the Council of Eastern and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Senior Challenge Cup after losing to Uganda Cranes on Friday.

Two Strikes from Derrick Nsibambi and a goal each from Milton Karisa, Hood Kaweesa, and Wakiro Wadada gave the CECAFA 14 time record champions a 5-1 win over the bright stars.

The Bright Stars got a consolation through Atak Luak Wol in a remarkable show of fighting spirit when the lanky winger beat goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan from an acute angle.

South Sudan, which fell 3-0 to Ethiopia on Tuesday was out to avoid another defeat that would impact that it get officially out of the tournament as Rwanda in group A.

During their match against Ethiopia, the Bright Stars bowed to strikes from Abel Yalew (brace) and Abubakher Sanni.

South Sudan next plays Burundi in their final group game on Monday 11th.