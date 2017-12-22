Bright Stars drop in Fifa ranking

The Bright Stars will climax the year 2017 in the 153rd place according to the very latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday at the headquarters of the world’s football governing body in Zurich.

The Bright Star dropped from 152 to the current position after a poor performance at the just concluded CECAFA games in Kenya; they lost two and drew one at the games.

Kenya who won the CECAFA title climbs by 5 places to 106th. Rwanda moves 7 places to 113th.

There is also a rise for Sudan to 136th as Burundi drops by four places to 142nd.

Similarly, Tanzania rises by two places to 143rd and Somalia drops five places to 147th.

South Sudan’s neighbor, Uganda decline by one place to 75th.