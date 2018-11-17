Bright Star’s coach Ramsey resigns after team defeat

The head coach of the national football team, Ramsey Sabit Lumori , has resigned following the defeat by Burundi at Juba stadium on Friday.

The Bright Stars suffered a 2-5 loss to the Burundi’s side nicknamed – The Swallows in the War- in the African Nations Cup qualifiers match which will be in Cameroon 2019.

Mr. Ramsey announced his resignation to journalists Eye Radio shortly after the loss.

“I want to announce that from here I will not continue with the team after this match. So from today or this moment I stop being the coach.”

Mr. Ramsey said he shoulders the responsibility for the team’s failure to win the competition.

As the coach I bear the defeat and I take the responsibility for the defeat. I do not blame any player, but I take the responsibility as the head of the team.”

He also apologized to the fans.

South Sudan, left with only one game against Mali, has been eliminated after losing five consecutive games.