Bright Stars’ coach optimistic about U-20 game

Bright Stars head coach Ahcene Ait Abdelmalek says he is confident his U20 team will upset their counterparts from Uganda this weekend.

Coach Ahcene Ait Abdelmalek says despite the difficulties the country is facing he sees potential in the young talent so far in the camp.

The national head coach says the national federations has a lot of work to do in order to develop the sport in the country.

Abdelmalek said he doesn’t believe in records in football when asked about the records between the two nations in regards to football.

“I don’t believe in records, what matters is we are ready to face them and we will try upset them there and try win when we come back home.”

Coach Ahcene Ait Abdelmalek assumed his duties as the national head coach on the 8th of March after signing a two year contract with the national soccer federation.

His first duty is to see the national U20 national team overcome their fierce rival from Uganda in the U20 Africa Nations cup qualifier this weekend in Kampala and the return league late next month.