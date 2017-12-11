Bright Stars-Burundi match ends in draw

South Sudan bowed out of the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup with their heads high after holding Burundi to a 0-0 draw in a Group B match, at Kakamega, Kenya.

The Bright Stars put up a better performance compared to that against Uganda where they lost 5-1.

The team should have got the win but a wasteful Aluc Akech Mabior coupled with some clinical saves from the Burundian keeper meant South Sudan finished bottom of group B with one point as Burundi joins Uganda in the Semi-finals.

Ethiopia who drew 1-1 with Uganda on Sunday joins South Sudan as they pack their bags to return home.

Next for the Bright Stars will the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation Qualifiers against Mali in September 2018 in Juba.