Bright Stars on bright side

The Bright Stars of South Sudan are leading 4-nil against the Riverains de la Mer Rouge(the River Reds), the national football team of Djibouti at Juba Stadium.

The Riverains de la Mer Rouge defeated the Bright Stars in Djibouti last week 2-nill, in the pre-qualification of the 2019 African Cup of Nations tournaments.

The Bright Stars scored four goals in the first half.

The first goal came from a penalty. James Joseph Mogga scored 2 goals for the Bright Stars following the penalty. The last goal was scored by Robert.