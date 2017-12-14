Bright Stars arrive home

The national team Bright Stars have arrived back home on Thursday from Kenya after taking part in the Cecafa cup.

The team arrived aboard Kenya Airways at 3pm at Juba international airport.

On arrival, the head coach said “the Participation of South Sudan football team in the CECAFA games was a good experience although we lost two games”.

“From the first game we benefited a lot but then we lost the second game but that was not based on managerial matters,” added Coach Abdurrahman Rajab.

He said the next time the team has to put more efforts but as the national head coach it was a first experience.

The Bright Stars were ejected from the tournament after losing two and drawing one of their group B games.

They lost 3-0 to Ethiopia and 5-1 to Uganda than drew 0-0 with Burundi in a much improved performance.

The Bright Stars will next engage Mali in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September, 2018 in Juba.