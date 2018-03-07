Bright Star coach sign contract

The head coach of the national team, Bright Star, has finally signed his contract with the national federation, SSFA.

Ahcene Ait Abdelmalek has signed a two year deal which sees him start his role with immediate effect.

The Algerian-born German replaced Abdurrahman Rajab who has been temporarily in charge of the team since late last year.

Abdelmalek, who managed Burundi between 2015 and 2017, also worked with Djoliba AC Bamako of Mali.

Two weeks ago, the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) said two coaches, Jorge Anon from Uruguayan and Ahcene Ait Abdelmalek an Algerian-born German, had expressed interest in working with the national team.

Abdelmalek was chosen because of his experience with African football, according to the SSFA.

His task will be leading the team to the 2019 African cup of nation in Cameroon where the Bright Stars will play Mali on 7th September 2018.