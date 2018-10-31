BREAKING: President Kiir sets free James Gatdet, William Endley

As a gesture for goodwill and readiness to implement the new peace accord, President Salva Kiir has pardoned James Gatdet and William Endley who were recently sentenced to death by hanging.



President Kiir made the announcement during the peace celebration in Juba on Wednesday.

“James Gatdet and the South African’s national will be released from now on.”

James Gatdet Dak was the former spokesman of Dr. Riek Machar. He was sentenced to death in February on charges of treason and incitement against the government.

William Endley, the South African retired army colonel – whom a court sentenced to death by hanging for his alleged role in supporting Opposition, during the civil war, will also be released.

Kiir said the men will be freed tomorrow on Thursday.

Before the order for their release, Dr. Riek Machar called on President Kiir to release all political detainees and prisoners of War as the sign of peace.

“We appeal to the president that our prison should be empty so that people start the new life in peace.”

The leader of the main opposition jetted in this morning to join the President in celebrating the signing of the revitalized peace agreement at John Garang Mausoleum in Juba.

Dr. Machar also asked Kiir to lift the state of emergency to allow free movement in the country…

“During the war, there is a law called emergency, and in this law of emergency, the army and the security forces dose anything but when there is peace! People go back to the law, police will be responsible and he arrest you when you committed a crime, we need this emergency to be lifted.”

The new deal reinstates him as the first vice president and he will return to Juba in May next year to assume the position.