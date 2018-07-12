Bor varsity feeding crisis saga continues

The Vice Chancellor of Dr. John Garang Memorial University has said there is need to revisit contractors that supply the institution with food to keep students and activities running normally.

Three weeks ago, the supplier stopped providing food for thousands of students at the university over arrears.

However, the amount it requires is not clear.

According to Prof. Julia Akeer, the students have been subsisting on donations from the community there.

The donors included Somali community in Bor, Chamber of commerce, and Bor Municipal council.

She says they only get two meals a day so that the food that is available keeps them up to the end of the semester.

“If there is going to be a contractor that will supply food up to the end of the semester; semester by semester, that’s how we can run the university because most of our students come from far,” Prof. Akeer told Eye Radio on Thursday.

The majority of the students come from Bahr el Ghazal and Equatoria regions.

“So, we want to guarantee that there is enough feeding so that they can concentrate on their studies.”

Prof. Akeer added that she has written her concerns to the Ministry of Higher Education.