Bor town city council bans the sale of alcohol during working hours

Authority in Jonglei state has banned the sale of alcohol during working hours, the mayor of Bor town has said.

James Gai Makor, the mayor of Bor town Council said the alcohol consumption practices has led to the rise of crimes in the town.

Gai said the council witnessed a case where a person was reported to have killed himself with a grenade after consuming excessive alcohol.

“Most of the young officers are addicted to alcohol and drink from morning to evening with a lot of quarrels, fights and shooting themselves too. For example, some few days ago someone bombed himself with a grenade.”

Gai added that the practice has made youth lazy and unproductive.

“It’s good to drink when you are done doing productive things. It’s good to work for yourselves. There are some other duties you are supposed to do.”

He stressed that the council has issued public notices through quarter blocks warning that once a person is caught, he or she will be arrested and charged.

A 2017 study by the World Health Organization found that South Sudanese consumed more alcohol per capita than the rest of the African continent, a fact which could make the regulation of home brew spirits like “Siko” difficult.