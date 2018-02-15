Bor residents left homeless after unexpected demolition

Some residents of Bor town in Jonglei State have expressed disappointment after their houses were demolished by the town council.

In Marol and Naivasha areas, over 140 residential buildings were razed to the ground.

The exercise, which commenced on Tuesday morning, took many residents by surprise as many claim there was no prior warning.

“We are inhabitants of this area, and so are those that are mistreating us. We regret the fact that we are residents of Jonglei,” said Akuol Anyieth Akon.

The residents, including women and children, have now been left in the open with nobody to care for them.

“What the government is doing caught us by surprise. We thought only an enemy could pull down our houses. We never knew it was our own sons that would make us homeless. Are they sick and tired of us? Where did we go wrong?” teary Akot Ayak told Eye Radio.

In response, Bor town Mayor Gai Makhor said he was just following the 2008 directive by the ministry of physical infrastructure to demarcate the area.

However, the municipality could not implement the order immediately due to lack of money.

The affected individuals called on the state government to provide them an alternative place to resettle.

“The government is the one opening up roads and we are its citizens; they should find us another piece of land to settle,” said Jacob Kuc Amol.