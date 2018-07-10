Bor residents complain of brutality by police

Some residents in Bor in Jonglei State have accused a joint security force there of brutality and being drunk on duty.

The force – which comprises of police, rangers and officers from other security organs – is stationed at Marol, the main market in Bor town.

According to the Jonglei Police Commissioner, the security unit was deployed earlier this year to combat criminal activities there.

However, the residents say the members of the unit – who are often drunk – brutalize civilians at will.

A resident the members of the police unit locally called ‘Mangateen” physically attacked is now receiving treatment at a hospital in Juba.

“They are a joint operation under two mango trees, that why they are called Magateen,” he said.

But the young man declined to be on record, fearing possible repercussions.

Another man – who chose anonymity – said he witnessed the security men attack a resident recently:

“They will rush and take that person to Mangateen and he is beaten without asking what him what he has done. After now finding out that he is not guilty, they will not apologize but just let you go like that.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Jonglei police commissioner – Chol Atem – said his office will look into the matter.

“If a policeman is drunk and he commits a mistake, then automatically we will charge him,” he stressed.