Bor Mayor sorry for branding state advocates “criminals”

The mayor of Bor town in Jonglei state has apologize to state’s lawyers after calling them criminals.

A week ago, lawyers in Jonglei state opened a police case against mayor Gai Makhor over the matter.

According to the president of Jonglei Lawyers’ Association, the Mayor – while addressing congregation at St. Andrew Cathedral on the 21st of last month insulted the lawyers for defending those who sued the municipality over demolition.

“As the mayor, I have apologized for the inconvenience that took place…,” Mayor Makhor told Eye Radio.

“I took it upon me that let me apologize because it’s the mandate [right] of the complainers to sue the government or anyone, it’s also the work and mandate of advocate [to advocate for their rights].

Mr Makhor said he apologized to those he offended before a church congregation on Thursday.

“The advocates and other law organs are part of the government,” he conclusively said

The advocates are yet to comment on the matter.