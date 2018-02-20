Bor Hospital runs out of space to admit food poisoning victims

The Director General at the Ministry of Health in Jonglei said they have ran out of admission space for the victims of the suspected food poisoning outbreak.

The suspected food poisoning came after the community gathered over the weekend to celebrate a new storeyed building in Bor town.

Anyone who consumed food or drink at the function was affected.

The cause of the outbreak has not yet been established.

Cases kept coming in all day on Monday in Bor Hospital, as well as the private clinics in and around the town, according to Dr. Kwai Deng.

He told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the situation has improved, but the number has overwhelmed the state-run hospital:

“From the beginning there were a lot of severe cases, but because they received treatment, I.V (intravenous) fluids and medication. Now they have improved,” he said.

“Except that we have a problem of space; so that number is big for Bor Hospital. This is why we are suggesting to the partners to go and look for tents so that they are erected in any space in the hospital.”

On Monday, the National Ministry of Health and its partners dispatched a health team to the area.

They were expected to send samples of stool and blood to Juba on Tuesday morning.

The partners on ground are: W.H.O, UNICEF, ICRC and Health Link.