Bor authorities fix meat prices

Bor Municipal Council has fixed the price of meat in an effort to regulate prices.

The deputy mayor for Administration and Finance, Machar Machol Deng, says the decision was made after meat sellers raised the price.

A kilogram of meat used to be sold at 150 SPP, but the traders increased it to 200 SSP, making it difficult for many people to afford.

He says they have now decided to return the price to the initial amount of 150 SSP.

Efforts to reach the traders for a comment were not immediately successful.