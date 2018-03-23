Bor authorities to allocate land to those affected by demolition

The Bor Municipality will soon allocate pieces of land to hundreds of families that were left homeless in a demarcation exercise recently, according to the town Mayor of Bor.

In February, hundreds of houses were razed to the ground at Marol and Naivasha areas.

According to the residents, the exercise took them by surprise as they claimed there was no prior warning.

As a result, they asked the government to find them a place to settle.

“We have started opening the roads for the new sites that we are going to settle the people who are affected,” said Mayor Gai Makor.

Earlier, Mayor Makhor said he was just following the 2008 directive by the ministry of physical infrastructure to demarcate the area.

However, the municipality could not implement the order immediately due to lack of money.