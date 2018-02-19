Bor: Over 300 hospitalized for foodborne outbreak

At least 300 people have been hospitalized for suspected food poisoning outbreak in Bor Town, Jonglei State.

Dr. Ajak Garang Akech, the chief medical officer of Christian Memorial Hospital in Bor says all the victims attended a function over the weekend.

On Saturday, a community in Bor was invited to the opening of a new storeyed building.

The invitees met and enjoyed themselves at a hotel located at Marol Market.

That evening, a number of people who attended the function started experiencing symptoms of vomiting, headache and diarrhea.

“Those who delayed at home, or those who did not have transport to the facility lost a lot of fluids and they are really dehydrated,” Dr. Garang told Eye Radio.

The Christian Memorial Hospital started receiving patients yesterday morning.

Attempts to get hold of government authorities for further details were not immediately successful.

However, Dr Garang said one person is feared dead.

“People are saying he died at home yesterday around 11 or 10pm but that person did not die at the [health] facility,” he added.