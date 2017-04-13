Boma: Insecurity affects delivery of food commodities

Boma State Coordinator says there is shortage of food and other commodities in the area.

Mr. Jiji Niyato said the hunger situation has worsened in the recent weeks.

He added that people are starving, because there is no food in the state due to insecurity along Juba-Pibor road, including the killing of aid workers a few weeks ago.

“Our road is not safe and we don’t receive food commodities there. People are starving, some people eat once a day,” said Niyato.



He said that the state government and organized forces are trying hard to secure the road by escorting the vehicles.

Mr. Niyato urges the NGOs and national government to intervene and rescue the situation.

Last month, a vehicle belonging to a national non-governmental organization, GREDO, fell into an ambush on the road leading from the capital Juba to Pibor town, which is approximately 250 kilometres away.

Six staff members of the aid agency were killed.

Last week, at least six people, including a woman and a child were killed and twelve others injured when gunmen attacked another vehicle heading to Boma from Juba.