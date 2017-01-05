Boma education sector in crisis

Boma State is facing numerous challenges in the education sector, says the Governor.

Baba Medan says the number of students is growing and yet the state lacks qualified teachers and class rooms.

He told Eye Radio that the “sector is facing numerous challenges because before the area was named the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, there were only two counties and government’s [educational] institutions were not yet established.”

Mr. Medan says his government is also appealing to NGOs to support the state to meet the growing needs of the education sector in Boma.

“There are challenges in education sector, there are lacks institutions and schools even in the state capital, and in Pibor town we have less than six schools serving the growing population,” he said.

Governor Medan said the state government is currently encouraging chiefs to start building class-rooms in their areas using local materials, because the government has no money.

Boma is one of the twenty-eight states which were created by President Salva Kiir in December 2015.

It was named after the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, which became a semi-autonomous area within the Jonglei State in 2014, following the Greater Pibor Peace Agreement.