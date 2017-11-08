Bodyguard kills fellow bodyguard over mobile phone

A bodyguard of Imatong State Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Housing has allegedly shot dead his colleague over a mobile phone.

The incident occurred in Torit on Tuesday when the unnamed suspect opened fire on his fellow bodyguard for “failing” to charge his mobile phone.

“The first one [attacker] told the second [colleague] to charge his phone, saying he was going somewhere and would return,” said Brig.-Gen. Daniel Justin, spokesperson of the South Sudan Police.

Upon return, he found out that his colleague had “not charged his phone”.

He then reacted by shooting him dead. Three other people, including a 13-year-old child were injured in the incident.

“We are investigating whether it was really about phone charging or something else,” Brig.-Gen Justin added.

However, Eye Radio reporter in Torit said the death toll could rise to six.