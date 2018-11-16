Body of S. Sudanese woman killed in Canada to arrive Juba today

The body of a young South Sudanese woman who was killed in Canada recently is expected to be flown to Juba this afternoon.

Anida Alison Manani Magaya was found dead at her house on October 5.

The Canadian police reports show that Anida Magaya – who was then 42 years old – was stabbed to death by her husband following a quarrel.

Explaining the cause of the death, the deceased’s elder brother, Dr. Ambrose Magaya, said: “She was having I think some problem with the husband at home. So it took a turn of violence very much, and that violence is kind of abuse, and that led to the crime that happened in Canada.”

The husband – Rizig Bona, has been charged with murder. “It is just very sad to take somebody life violence like that, it is unimaginable…,” Dr Ambrose grieved.

He said “the police investigation is taking place there, and I think it will go through trial in the Court.” His sister’s body is expected to arrive later in the afternoon.

Who was the late?

Anida Alison Manani Magaya was the daughter of Alison Mani Magaya, a former veteran South Sudanese politician who served in different capacities in then Sudan and South Sudan.

Her father died in Geneva, Switzerland last year, while working as South Sudan head of mission there.

Her charged husband is the son to veteran AnyaNya soldier, Dominic Kasiano, who became a family friend to Alison Manani Magaya, before the couples got married.

Late Anida, survived by no child, was a founding member of the South Sudan Women’s Empowerment Network – SSWEN which got established in 2006, a year after the signing of the CPA in 2005.

The Network members passed their condolences to the family , saying they were saddened by the news