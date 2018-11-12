Body of Archbishop Munde laid to rest in his home state

The body of the late Anglican Archbishop of Western Equatoria Internal Province was buried today (Monday) at All Saints Cathedral in Yambio.

The late Archbishop Peter Munde died two weeks ago of what the church called leukemia at Coptic Hospital in Nairobi Kenya.

The late was born in 1951 at Bazumburu village in Yambio. He died at the age of 67.

Speaking to the Press on Monday, Reverent Tito Taban Ringanza, the Provincial Secretary of Western Equatoria Internal Province described late Archbishop as a visionary leader.

“Bishop Munde had one wife and 8 children, 6 boys and 2 girls. Munde has this values in his life. Social man, lovely man, courageous man, commitment man, visionary leader. On 27th October 2018 at 7:00 pm, he passed to stay with the Lord of infection, leukemia.”

Between 1960 and 1962, Munde attended his Elementary school at Tiimbiro Primary School in Yambio.

He undertook his secondary education in 1967 at the commercial school in Kampala Uganda.

In 1999, he was consecrated and enthroned as the Third Bishop of Yambio Diocese.

He succeeded late Bishop Daniel Zindo who died in a car accident in Kenya.

Between 1999-2000, he sponsored about 64 students to Saint Paul secondary school in Kampala.

During his lifetime, he advocated for an end to the LRA atrocities in the former Western Equatoria Region.

In 2007, late Peter Munde obtained his Master’s Degree in Theology at the Near East University in Beirut, Lebanon.

He established the first ECSS secondary school in Yambio in 2006.

In December 2016, he was installed as the First Archbishop of Western Equatoria Internal Province.

The late Archbishop Peter Munde served as a co-founder of the Interfaith-Based Council for Peace Initiative, the body which mediated the peace between the government and former members of South Sudan National Liberation Movement/Army in 2016.