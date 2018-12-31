Three bodies found in Luri County, Jubek State

The Police has said it is investigating the discovery of three bodies in Kabo area of Luri County in Jubek state on Sunday.

According to Major General Daniel Justine Buolo, the incident was reported by a local chief in the area on Sunday.

“It is in Kabo area where we got three people got burnt to death and beyond identification even.”

“We went there, we took the bodies and then launched an investigation,” General Justine told Eye Radio.

General Justine said the victims were burnt beyond recognition and their identities are unknown. No close relatives of the victims have not shown up yet, a situation the spokesperson described as disturbing

“We are up to now giving room for the investigations to go ahead such that we identify those behind the incident,” the spokesperson said