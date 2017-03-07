Bishop Rudolf passes on

The Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Wau, Rudolf Deng Majak, has died at the age of 76.

He died in Germany on Monday after an illness.

Bishop Deng felt sick in November 2014, when celebrating an ordination mass in Wau, and since then had been unwell.

He was born in November 1940 in Rumbek, and was ordained Priest for the Diocese of Rumbek 30 years later.

After serving in the diocese of Rumbek for some years, he was appointed by the Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Conference to be the Rector of Saint Paul’s National Major Seminary based in Juba.

In 1992, Pope John Paul the Second appointed Rudolf the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Wau, and in November 1995, he was appointed Bishop of Wau, and was ordained in February 1996.