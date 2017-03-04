Bishop Paride declines from co-chairing National Dialogue

Retired Bishop Paride Taban of the Catholic Diocese of Torit says he has asked President Salva Kiir to ‘excuse’ him from his role as the co-chair of the National Dialogue Initiative.

Emeritus Taban told the Catholic Radio network that he submitted his request to the president in person on Thursday about his intentions to decline from assuming the role of an assistance to the patron of the forthcoming dialogue. He was appointed by President Kiir to actively spearhead the committee.

In the letter dated 1st March, 2017, seen by the media, Bishop Taban asked to be relieved from the duty, citing old age and his current retirement from public functions.

“I begged your Excellence to excuse me from the role of co-chairman of the national dialogue initiative. At my age of 81 now, I need more rest,” said Taban.



He however, pledged to provide “spiritual” guidance to the members of the committee, including a retreat venue at his Korum village in Kapoeta state.

“Let no body say or think I have resigned from it. I fully support it. My contribution to the initiative of the national dialogue will be through prayers and fasting and advising and giving my experiences,” he added.

He appealed to all South Sudanese to support the peace initiative due to kick off this month.

Bishop Paride Taban did not state what the President told him in the meeting regarding his request, but that he hopes his request will be accepted.